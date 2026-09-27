Over 200 migrants found off Crete in hours

Over 200 migrants have been found in the Crete area in a few hours, reports “Dariknews“, citing BTA and the Greek state television ERT. The cases were registered from midnight on Friday to the morning of Saturday.

The first boat, with 62 migrants on board, was detected south of Heraklion. A few hours later, a second vessel with 57 people was found in the area of the island of Gavdos. Two more groups followed - of 49 and 47 migrants. The sum of the four groups mentioned is 215 people.

Discrepancy in the data on the number of migrants

BTA reports a total of 215 discovered migrants, while ERT indicates 263 people. The publication of the Greek television does not specify what is due to the difference of 48 people compared to the breakdown of 62, 57, 49 and 47 migrants. ERT describes the situation with the words: “There is no end to the migration flows to Crete“.

According to the data cited in the article, Crete has become a main route to Greece for people coming from the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and Africa. During the year, nearly 14,000 migrants reached the island, departing from the eastern part of Libya.

Crete is among the main routes to Greece

The number of migrants who arrived in the territory of all of Greece during the year is nearly 26,000. According to UN data, this is the highest indicator among the countries of the European Union.

The latest cases were registered in the sea areas south of Crete and near Gavdos - an island located near the southern coast of Crete. The published data does not contain information about the nationality of the migrants, their condition or the subsequent procedures undertaken.

Sources: BTA, ERT