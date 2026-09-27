Russian attack on Komyshuvakha kills man, injures four

A man was killed and four civilians were injured in a Russian attack on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhia region. The strike took place on the night of September 27, Mikhail Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration, said.

„The Russians killed a man in Komyshuvakha. One house was destroyed and several others were damaged,“ Semikin said. He said the injured were a woman and three men, with injuries of varying severity.

Another attack on the settlement

Komyshuvakha has also been attacked in recent days. On September 21, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a minibus in the village. A female passenger was killed and three others were injured.

On September 25, an FPV drone attacked a civilian car driving on one of the streets of Komyshuvakha. The car was completely destroyed by fire, and the driver was injured.

Victims also in neighboring Kushugum

On the night of August 22, a drone attack on the village of Kushugum in the Zaporozhye region killed one person and injured four others. On the evening of September 22, a man was killed in a new Russian attack on Kushugum.

The latest data on casualties and destruction in Komyshuvakha were reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration and published by “Ukrainskaya Pravda“.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda