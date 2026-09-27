Romanian MP files treason complaint

Deputy of the Union for the Salvation of Romania Alexandru Dimitriu has filed a criminal complaint for treason against the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Sorin Grindeanu, the leader of the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians Gheorghe Simion and the former Minister of Energy Bogdan Ivan.

Dimitriu claims that the three negotiated with a foreign power with the aim of “subjugating and economically undermining“ Romania. In his public statement, he demands an investigation into whether politicians acted in the interests of the United States when discussing energy deals and the fall of the government of Ilie Bologian.

The reason is a publication about an American ambassador

The complaint comes after a publication by the „Wall Street Journal“ about allegations attributed to the US ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle. According to the story, she stated at a dinner in Athens in March that Washington could have contributed to the imminent fall of the Romanian government.

„We can do this with any country we want. We can do it here too“,

is the line attributed to Guilfoyle. The publication is based on the account of a person who attended the dinner, as well as others who received information about the conversation. The ambassador's lawyer disputed the account of what happened.

Grindianu and Simion deny the allegations

Sorin Grindeanu has confirmed that he met with Guilfoyle and Bogdan Ivan in Bucharest on March 31. He says the discussions were related to the Vertical Gas Corridor - a route for transporting gas from Greece to Bulgaria, Romania and other countries in the region.

“The remaining aspects are pure fabrications and were not the subject of the conversation“, Grindeanu said.

Giorge Simion denies having discussed the overthrow of the government with the US ambassador. “I do not accept external interference, including from American strategic partners“, said the leader of the AUR, describing the claim as fabricated or taken out of context.

What has been confirmed so far

The government of Ilie Bologian was overthrown on May 5, 2026, by a vote of no confidence, supported by the Social Democratic Party, the AUR and other deputies. However, the mere coincidence between the March meeting and the subsequent vote does not prove that the United States organized the fall of the cabinet.

It has also been confirmed that Bogdan Ivan sought a mandate to negotiate a possible agreement between Romania and the United States on the supply of liquefied natural gas. The data on talks to overthrow the government and actions to the detriment of Romania remain allegations that have not been established by a court or prosecutor's office.

At the moment, there is no public confirmation that the Romanian prosecutor's office has opened an investigation against Grindeanu, Simion or Ivan.

Sources: Spotmedia, Digi24, Wall Street Journal