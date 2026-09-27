Shooting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Four dead

Four people have died and four others were injured in a shooting in the Green Hill area of Kingstown, the capital of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The incident occurred late on Friday, September 25, and police were called to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. local time.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Brendan Smith confirmed the deaths of four people. “The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police can confirm that it appears that four people have been killed as a result of a shooting in the Green Hill area,“ he said.

According to police, the shooting occurred near a sports field. Two of the dead were found on a public road, the body of a woman was found in a car parked on the road, and the fourth body was on a neighboring property. The bodies had visible gunshot wounds.

The four injured were taken to hospital. Local media reported that they had received gunshot wounds, but there has been no official announcement of any further deterioration in their condition. The discrepancy in the published data on the number of hospitalized people does not change the number of injured people confirmed by the police - four.

The police have not officially published the names of the dead. Local sources have identified the identities, but the information has not been confirmed by the authorities. No arrests have been made in the case, and the motive for the attack is still being clarified.

Officers of the Serious Crimes Investigation Unit have begun an inspection of the scene and are collecting evidence. "The investigation is ongoing," Smith said, adding that work at the crime scene began overnight.

Sources: Jamaica Gleaner