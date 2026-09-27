Besant: Pressure to isolate Iran economically is working

The US campaign to isolate Iran economically is working, US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant said. According to him, Washington has sent teams around the world to urge governments to take action against Tehran.

“At my direction, teams have been sent around the world to talk to countries and push for action against the Iranian regime. These efforts are working“, Besant wrote in “Ex“ on September 26.

As examples, he cited the decisions of Turkey and Oman to suspend operations of the private Iranian airline “Mahan Air“. The United Arab Emirates has suspended all flights by Iranian carriers. Similar restrictions were introduced as part of expanded US sanctions on Iran's aviation sector.

Restrictions on Iranian banks

Besant also highlighted the actions against Iranian financial institutions. The UAE Central Bank has banned branches of the state-owned Iranian bank “Melli“ from conducting transactions with Iran. The reason given is violations of laws against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Last week, the Turkish banking regulator revoked the license of the Iranian “Mellat Bank“. The decision is related to a provision of the banking law relating to the stability of the financial system.

According to information cited by the “Wall Street Journal“, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Jonathan Burke has conducted a two-week tour of the Middle East and Europe. He is responsible for combating the financing of terrorism. The US Treasury Department has also spoken with representatives of over 50 countries.

Washington expanded sanctions against aviation

Earlier in September, the US placed the entire Iranian aviation sector on a blacklist and warned that any organization that works with Iranian airlines could be sanctioned.

The US Treasury Department described the measures as part of a broader campaign to restrict the financial and transport channels through which Iran maintains international operations. However, Iranian airlines continue to operate some international routes, including to China, which has not joined the US pressure.

Sources: BTA, Wall Street Journal