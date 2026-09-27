Strike on Rostov Oblast Plant Damages at Least Five Workshops

At least five workshops were damaged in the attack on the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant in Rostov Oblast, Russia. Satellite images published by the OSINT project “Absolutely Reliable Source“ show damage to production buildings related to the production of components for Russian weapons.

The strike was carried out on the night of September 26. Ukraine's Security Service said its “Alpha“ Special Operations Center and the Ukrainian Navy participated in the operation. The strike was carried out with “Neptune“ cruise missiles and rocket-propelled drones „Ruta“, „Palyanitsa“ and „Bars“.

Damage to five production workshops

The most serious damage was to foundry workshop 022, which consists of two buildings. In the main building, traces of burning and significant damage were reported in the right and eastern parts. The higher building was also affected, with part of the roof and wall destroyed.

„In the lower building, the main one for the foundry workshop, burning and serious damage were found in both the right and eastern parts. The upper building was also damaged, but only part of the roof and wall were destroyed“, the OSINT project reported.

Two hits were recorded in the optical workshop 008 from the southwest side, and part of the facade collapsed. At least three hits were recorded in the assembly workshop 009. One hit also affected the electroplating workshop 010.

Two more hits were recorded in the mechanical processing workshop 024. One of them led to the collapse of the roof. The frame-stamping workshop is located next to it, near which debris and possible damage to a wall are visible, but this information has not been finally confirmed.

The enterprise produces components for weapons

The SBU previously reported that objects from the optical and foundry production, an assembly section, a galvanic workshop and a printed circuit board workshop were damaged. According to the service, the plant is one of the key optical-electronic production centers of the corporation “Tactical Missile Armament“.

The enterprise produces radar and infrared homing heads for guided missiles, thermal imaging devices, electronic systems for high-precision artillery, as well as optical-mechanical and optical-electronic products. This data is indicated in the “War&Sanctions“ database of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

The SBU also reported hits on railway fuel tankers in Azov and a hit on a Russian anti-aircraft missile and artillery complex “ Pantsir-S2“ in the Rostov region. The published materials do not contain data on casualties, the exact extent of damage, or whether production at the plant has been suspended.

Sources: Oboronka