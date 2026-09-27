Stubb: Trump redoubles efforts for peace in Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine are in a better position than they were before Donald Trump took office. He said the US president has stepped up his efforts to find a peaceful solution, including negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“I think we are certainly in a better position than we were before President Trump took office,“ Stubb told Fox News Digital. He added that over the past year and a half, Trump has redoubled his efforts to find a way out of the war.

Finland and Norway have been working behind the scenes

Stubb said that together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, they have been acting mainly unofficially, passing information between the governments of Ukraine, the United States and European countries. According to him, it was the American administration that helped to achieve progress in the talks.

“He is really working hard and I hope we will find a solution“, the Finnish president said, referring to Trump. In diplomatic efforts, Washington is counting on Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who held meetings in Moscow and Kiev in September as part of attempts to resume negotiations.

Stubb sees no immediate risk to Finland

The Finnish president also commented on Volodymyr Zelensky's warnings that Russia could attack other European countries, including Finland, in the future. Stubb said he sees no factual grounds for such a development in the near future.

However, he stressed that this does not mean the end of Russian actions against Europe. Stubb distinguished between the war in Ukraine and a broader hybrid campaign that he said included cyberattacks, sabotage and threats against European infrastructure.

“Russia is trying to intimidate Europe, to scare us and to get into our heads,“ he said.

Stubb explained Finland's calm position by the country's preparation for a potential threat from the east. Finland has compulsory military service, a reserve force and an extensive network of civilian shelters, and in recent years has strengthened its defense capabilities as a NATO member.

Trump expects an agreement by winter

The US president said earlier that he wanted Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin to agree to end the war. Trump expressed hope that this will happen by winter, but at present no final peace treaty between Ukraine and Russia has been announced.

The negotiation process remains linked to the efforts of the US administration, the Ukrainian leadership and European countries. Stubb did not specify a specific deadline for reaching an agreement, but stated that diplomatic work is continuing.

Sources: Fox News, UNIAN