The case against Iva Mihaylova continues in Kochani

A regular hearing has been scheduled in the court in Kochani in the case against Iva Mihaylova, accused of an accident that occurred in 2025. Mihaylova also has Bulgarian citizenship. It is expected that the expert reports on the case will be heard.

On August 31, the court questioned witnesses to the incident, but postponed the hearing of the expert reports so that the defense could familiarize themselves with them. There is no information in the published information that the hearing ended with a decision on the case.

The defense insists on changing the restrictions

Several people were injured in the accident, including Mihaylova. After the incident, her documents were taken away, and the accused was banned from leaving Kochani.

According to the defense, the restriction does not allow the 24-year-old woman to continue her treatment in Bulgaria, where it is possible due to the specifics of her injuries. The lawyers and Mihaylova insist on a fair trial.

„A fair trial. However, based on everything we have seen so far, it seems that is not the case.“

The defense points out that significant medical documentation has been presented to the court. According to the defense spokesperson, eight applications have been rejected so far.

„We have applied this to the court with quite a lot of medical documentation, but so far I have eight applications rejected.“

The latest rejection was issued by the Court of Appeal in Shtip. He has left the restriction in place despite the conclusions of health experts that the prescribed treatment cannot be carried out in North Macedonia.

Citizens of Kočani prepare support

Citizens of Kočani are also demanding a fair trial and the opportunity for Mihaylova to continue her treatment. They are expected to gather in front of the court in her support.

„Justice for Iva“ and „She needs to be treated, that's why we are here to support her“ are among the messages of the participants. According to them, the case could affect every citizen and should not be defined as a manifestation of anti-Bulgarian actions.

The next session should continue the examination of the evidence, including the expert reports on the accident. According to the published information, no final outcome of the case has been announced.

Sources: BNR