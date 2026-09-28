The Iranian embassy in London has denied any connection to an alleged plot against a US-run air base in England, the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse reported.

The embassy said it "categorically rejects and strongly condemns" speculation that Tehran was involved in the incident, which also involved a bomb threat, near a British air base used by the US to launch strikes on Iran.

In an article in the “Ex“ The embassy criticized the "recent unfounded and malicious speculation spread by some British officials and media trying to link Iran" to the incident.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the case, all British citizens aged between 20 and 25. Britain's Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation.

British police said the five men arrested near the Royal Air Force base Fairford, used by the United States to carry out strikes on Iran, were British citizens living in London, Reuters reported.

Police said the five men arrested yesterday on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offences were aged between 20 and 25. 25 years.

“We are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the actions of the detainees, their knowledge and any possible motives behind this incident“, the British counter-terrorism police said in a statement.

“I am fully aware of the much speculation surrounding the motives behind this incident and the geopolitical issues that are raised. However, I urge that at this time the British counter-terrorism police be given the space they need to work carefully and thoroughly on this case.“, they added.