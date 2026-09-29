Zelensky: Russia has launched a new mobilization campaign

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has launched a new mobilization campaign and plans to attract additional foreign citizens. He referred to intelligence information from the Ukrainian security services.

“The Russians also plan to attract additional foreigners“, Zelensky said in his evening video address.

Moscow has so far dismissed concerns about mobilization

For months, the possibility of Russia launching a new mobilization to compensate for losses on the front in Ukraine has been discussed. Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far categorically rejected such concerns.

In his statement, Zelensky did not specify how many people the new campaign would cover, nor when they would begin sending them to the front. The information he presented was based on data from Ukrainian security services.

Zelensky: There are over 8,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia

The Ukrainian president also reported on the presence of North Korean servicemen on Russian territory. According to him, there are currently more than 8,000 North Korean soldiers there.

„There are currently more than 8,000 North Korean soldiers on Russian territory. In addition, preparations are underway to deploy a contingent of another 10,000 soldiers – they are selected for training and will subsequently be transferred to Russia“, Zelensky said.

He claims that Russia compensates North Korea for military aid with technology. According to Zelensky, with Russian technical support, production of “Shahed“ attack drones has begun on North Korean territory.

“This is how evil spreads and how the threat to life in one part of the world is transferred to other parts of the world“, the Ukrainian president emphasized.

Sources: BTA, DPA