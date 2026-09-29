Trump: US will win war with Iran very soon

US President Donald Trump said that his country would win the war with Iran “very soon“. He also said that US representatives had talked to mediators to end the conflict.

The statement was made to reporters in the Oval Office. “We will win. If you ask me, it will happen one way or another. It will all happen very quickly“, Trump said.

The US president did not specify a specific deadline for the end of the war, nor did he specify who the mediators were involved in the talks. However, according to him, diplomatic contacts are aimed at ending the hostilities.

Trump also said that fuel prices would collapse after the United States wins the war with Iran. He did not provide a specific estimate of the size or timing of any potential price reduction.

The remarks come amid ongoing efforts to find a way out of the conflict through mediators. At this time, it is not clear from Trump's words whether concrete progress has been made towards an agreement or a ceasefire.

Sources: Reuters