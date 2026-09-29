Denmark to UN: Greenland deal benefits everyone

Denmark defended its security agreement with the US and Greenland signed on September 22 at the UN. Copenhagen said the deal strengthens the defence of Greenland, the NATO area and the American continent.

“The deal benefits Greenland, Denmark, the United States, NATO and Europe, as well as international peace and security“, said Denmark's permanent representative to the UN, Christina Lassen, quoted by the Associated Press.

The deal envisages a stronger US military presence in Greenland. The aim is to strengthen NATO's security in the Arctic and North Atlantic. At the same time, the island's status as part of Denmark is preserved. The agreements will remain in place even if Greenland chooses independence in the future.

The agreement followed months of tension

The signing came after months of closed-door negotiations between representatives of the United States, Denmark and Greenland. They sought solutions to President Donald Trump's security concerns, and the US president ultimately approved the deal.

Trump has expressed his desire for the US to acquire Greenland as early as 2019. During his second term, he said that Washington should "take Greenland" to prevent Russia or China from doing so. At the same time, he indicated that he would prefer a deal for the mineral-rich territory.

The US president's intentions have strained relations within NATO. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that a possible takeover of Greenland by the US would mean the end of the Atlantic alliance.

Washington has not withdrawn the idea of acquiring the island

Shortly before the signing, Trump said that the agreement was “a huge thing for Europe, for the United States and for everyone else“. However, he did not answer whether the idea of the US acquiring Greenland had fallen off the agenda.

Thus, the agreements strengthen military cooperation between the three countries and preserve the current political status of Greenland, without giving any sign that Washington has given up its strategic interest in the island.

Sources: BTA