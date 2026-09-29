Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has questioned the future of the UK, saying he does not know what will happen to the country called Great Britain. He linked his words to calls for independence referendums in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The statement was made at a youth conference and was quoted by the „Times“ newspaper.

“The Celts - Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland - are now seeking to hold independence referendums“, Lavrov said. According to him, the issue also has a bearing on the UK's place as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“We do not advocate the exclusion of any of the permanent members of the Security Council. "Although, of course, the scale of the British Empire, as it was when it took its seat on the UN Security Council at the organization's founding, has naturally diminished to an extreme degree," the Russian foreign minister said.

Leaders of the three components demand change

Lavrov's comments come weeks after the first ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland met. They declared that "Westminster's time is running out" and signed an agreement according to which London has no right to "block democracy."

The meeting was held against the background of the aspirations of the ruling parties in the three components of the United Kingdom to gain greater autonomy or raise the issue of independence. No general timetable for holding referendums was announced.

The nationalist party "Plaid Cumbria" responded that the constitutional future of Wales is “a matter that concerns the people of Wales and it is not the Kremlin's business to approve, oppose or use it for its own purposes“.

Lavrov also criticized the composition of the Security Council

During the conference, the Russian foreign minister also stated that the West has too much influence in the UN Security Council. The permanent members of the body are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

British diplomats noted that the meeting of the first ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland was covered with “emphasized attention“ in the Russian media.

Sources: BNR Novinite, Times