The five men arrested near the Fairford air base in the UK have been released on strict police bail. The investigation continues, and they face restrictions on their movement and contacts with other people.

The head of the police's counter-terrorism unit, Lawrence Taylor, said the release followed extensive questioning and checks. “This certainly does not mean that the investigation is over. They remain under investigation“, he said.

The five were initially arrested on suspicion of explosives offences. Police later expanded the suspicions to include preparation of a terrorist act.

Taylor said the men were travelling in three vehicles. They were thoroughly examined with the assistance of military experts and forensic specialists. Police are examining the case from all possible angles, including the possibility of intermediaries or persons acting on behalf of a foreign state.

He said investigators were not making any preliminary conclusions about whether the geopolitical context was relevant to the case. No charges had been filed so far, and the release on bail did not end the investigation.

US President Donald Trump said he was surprised by the decision of the British authorities to release the suspects. “I wouldn't do it”, Trump said, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

Meanwhile, police said that evacuated residents of the village near the base can now return to their homes. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrests and the possible role of the three vehicles continues.

Sources: BNR News