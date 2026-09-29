Attacks in Kiev: 26 injured, two dead and new explosions

Two people were killed and 26 were injured in the Russian attacks on Kiev on September 28, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced. Eight of the injured were admitted to hospitals, one of them in serious condition. Among the injured are three children.

One of the strikes hit the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. While clearing the building, rescuers found a second deceased person, and the emergency rescue work has ended. In the Solomiansky district, cars were on fire after a drone crashed, in the Podolsky district, a non-residential building was hit, and in the Svyatoshynsky district, a drone hit a three-story office building.

A new air alert was declared in Kiev and a number of regions on the night of September 29. The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat from ballistic weapons, warning: “Threat of use of ballistic weapons from Kursk“. A little later, ballistic missiles were reported towards the capital.

Explosions were heard in Kiev. According to the Kiev City Military Administration, debris fell on open terrain in the Solomiansky district. A fire broke out in a three-story non-residential building in the Pechersk district. Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported a hit on an administrative building of an infrastructure facility in the Solomensky district.

„In the Solomensky district, a hit and a fire in one of the buildings of an educational institution. Emergency services are traveling to the scene“, said Vitaliy Klitschko.

After 2 hours, the missile threat was replaced by a threat from drones. At around 2:45 a.m., explosions were heard again in Kiev during an air raid alert caused by a threat from jet drones. At this time, there is no confirmed data on new victims or the exact number of victims in the night attack in the aforementioned reports.

Fire in a shelter near Odessa

Separately, a strike on a dog shelter was reported at night near Odessa. The information was initially published by the local media „Dumskaya“ and Odessa channels, which specify that the data is preliminary. Later, videos of a fire in the shelter were distributed, including by animal volunteer Olga Shilimina.

At the moment, there are no confirmed data on the number of animals affected or human casualties in the incident.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, Dumskaya