China tightens security, Taiwan builds ammunition

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the country to strengthen control over security risks and take the "Peaceful China" initiative to a higher level. His instructions call for strengthening the national security system and capacity, improving public order and preventing various threats.

Xi Jinping has called for development and security to be considered simultaneously, and for legal mechanisms and technology to be more actively used in risk management. The Chinese leader has also called for better local governance and measures to make the country "more secure", society "more orderly", and governance – more effectively.

Pyongyang attacks US and IAEA

Against this backdrop, North Korea accused the US of undermining the international nuclear non-proliferation system. The reason for this is a resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency, adopted on September 17 and directed against Pyongyang's nuclear program, as well as American support for South Korea's plans to build a nuclear submarine.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said that the IAEA's “biased position and double standards“ are “the main factor in the collapse of the international nuclear non-proliferation system“. She accused the agency of ignoring the actions of the United States and South Korea while condemning the DPRK's nuclear program.

The IAEA resolution was adopted by 103 votes "for", 6 "against" and 14 abstentions. The North Korean Foreign Ministry rejected the document and said that the country's nuclear status is irreversible. Pyongyang's position is that military cooperation between Washington and Seoul justifies the further development of North Korea's nuclear deterrent.

Taiwan increases stocks fourfold

The Taiwanese military plans to increase its stockpile of live ammunition from 30 to 120 days. The program is part of a six-year plan worth 27.59 billion Taiwanese dollars, or about 868 million U.S. dollars, the Taipei Times reported, citing the budget proposal of the Ministry of National Defense.

According to the publication, the acceleration of the program is necessary because of the ammunition consumed during the more frequent military exercises and training. The aim is to give the army greater resilience in prolonged operations, including in the event of a possible blockade of the island.

The plan fits into a broader expansion of Taiwan's defense capabilities, which includes the production of ammunition at the local level, the development of multi-layered air defense and the purchase of American systems. Among the weapons discussed are Patriot missiles, NASAMS complexes and an integrated air defense management system.

Sources: Xinhua, Reuters, Taipei Times