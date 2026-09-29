Pentagon to use AI to counter foreign election interference

The Pentagon will use intelligence, cyber and artificial intelligence-based capabilities to counter foreign interference in the US elections. The measures were ordered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ahead of the November 3, 2026 midterm elections.

According to Axios, Hegseth signed a memorandum on September 22nd, instructing the US Cyber Command and the Pentagon's intelligence structures to detect, deter and neutralize actions by foreign actors against the American electoral system. The document also provides for threat intelligence gathering, as well as joint operations between Cyber Command and the Department of Homeland Security.

“This effort will use the most advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to date“, administration officials said, quoted by Axios. The goal is to detect attempts at cyberattacks, manipulation of the information environment and other forms of foreign influence.

Military will not be sent to polling stations

The order does not assign military units to be present at polling stations or to seize voting machines. The Associated Press reported that the National Security Agency and other military cyber structures will help protect election systems, as they have done in previous elections.

The decision comes weeks before Election Day, when voting has already begun in some places. The measures were announced after cuts to the civilian Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which plays a key role in protecting election infrastructure. Election experts have questioned whether the administration's actions are enough after some federal capacity was reduced.

Tulsi Gabbard reappears at the White House

Against the same backdrop, former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was spotted on the White House grounds on Monday. NewsNation reported that she was headed to the Executive Office Building.

When journalist Hannah Brandt asked her why she was there, Gabbard replied: “I want to say hello to some old friends.“ It was not announced who she planned to meet with or whether the visit was related to a specific official assignment.

Gabbard left her post as director of national intelligence on June 30. She announced her resignation in May, citing her husband Abraham Williams' diagnosis with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. After her resignation, the interim leadership of the intelligence community was taken over by her deputy, Aaron Lucas.

The Pentagon and intelligence agencies will now work to protect the election amid heightened warnings about foreign cyber operations and the use of artificial intelligence to influence American voters.

Sources: Axios, NewsNation