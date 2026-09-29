Macron condemns attack on NAS building in Kiev, Canada provides aid

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Russian attack on the building of the National Academy of Sciences in Kiev, while Canada announced new financial assistance for Ukrainians who suffered from Russian captivity and occupation. Both reactions come after a series of Russian attacks on Ukraine on September 28.

A Russian drone has hit the building of the National Academy of Sciences in the Ukrainian capital, causing a fire and the destruction of several floors. President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that nine people were killed and more than 80 were injured in the attacks in different regions of the country. According to him, more than 120 drone attacks were recorded during the day, about 90 of which were with jet engines.

The assistant to the former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Volodymyr Gorbulin, was killed in the strike on the academy building. Gorbulin himself was injured, but later continued his recovery at home.

Macron: A blow to science and truth

“Vladimir Putin's regime has struck the largest scientific research institution in Ukraine - the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine“, Macron said.

The French president described the attack as further evidence of the “Russian regime's hostile disregard for science and truth“ and said that France and Europe would support the Ukrainian people for as long as necessary. Macron also said that daily Russian strikes on civilian targets are becoming more “barbaric”.

Canada directs funds to liberated Ukrainians and children

Canada will provide 863 thousand Canadian dollars, or about 640 thousand US dollars, to support Ukrainians who suffered from Russian captivity and occupation. The funds will be directed to victims of war-related sexual violence, as well as to Ukrainian non-governmental organizations that work with liberated civilians, prisoners of war, children and their families.

“I am announcing the allocation of more than 863 thousand dollars to support Ukrainians who are persecuted because of the horrific Russian war”, said Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

Earlier in September, Ottawa announced about 6 million Canadian dollars for the return and reintegration of Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia. The amount includes funds for search, return and post-return support, as well as for countering indoctrination, militarization and recruitment. The two packages increase Canadian assistance on this issue to almost 7 million Canadian dollars.

Canada, Ukraine and Norway are hosting an international conference in Toronto dedicated to the return of Ukrainian children, illegally detained civilians and prisoners of war. The forum is taking place on September 28-29.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, Ukrinform