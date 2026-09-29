Guterres meets Iranian foreign minister in New York

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met in New York with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi amid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the United States and Iran and restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Guterres' office welcomed the diplomatic initiatives of the past week and urged the parties to continue talks. The meeting took place after Araghchi remained in New York after the UN General Assembly sessions.

Tehran's proposal

According to The Associated Press, mediators are working on a plan that envisages the initial opening of the Strait of Hormuz, followed by the lifting of the US blockade and subsequent easing of sanctions.

The Iranian proposal envisages the strait being opened within seven days if Washington accepts Tehran's conditions. These include ending the blockade of Iranian ports, releasing frozen Iranian assets and lifting sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

Washington insists on commitments on the nuclear program

“The seven-day period will begin as soon as the United States accepts this plan“, Abbas Araghchi told reporters.

The US side is linking a possible agreement to concrete progress on Iran's nuclear program. Among the conditions being discussed is the possibility of international inspectors gaining access to Iran.

The two sides remain at odds over when concessions should be made and which of them should take the first step. According to US officials, Washington is open to easing sanctions and releasing some of the frozen funds, but expects concrete action from Tehran.

The conflict is entering its eighth month, and restrictions on shipping through one of the most important sea routes are already affecting oil prices and the global economy. The meeting between Guterres and Araghchi did not result in the announcement of an agreement.