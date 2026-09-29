82 arrested at Palestine Action protest in Liverpool

82 people have been arrested in Liverpool during a protest against the ban on Palestine Action, Merseyside Police have announced. A further 79 people have been issued summonses to appear in court, and all those arrested have been released on bail.

The demonstration took place on Sunday at The Wheel of Liverpool, near the site of the Labour Party conference. The protest was organised by Defend Our Juries. According to police, around 180 people attended the event, with a total of 161 people being detained or reported for further summonses.

Police say some of the participants were displaying material in support of Palestine Action. The arrests were made on suspicion of carrying or displaying an item expressing support for a banned organisation. The allegation of an offence is subject to further proceedings and does not constitute an admission of guilt.

Police: Proportionate action will be taken

Merseyside Police said it respected the right of citizens to protest peacefully but would intervene if there were reports of misconduct. “Merseyside Police respects the right to protest but where misconduct is committed, proportionate action will be taken”, said Superintendent Peter Clarke.

Police initially reported more than 50 arrests during the demonstration. The final toll was announced the following day at 82 people detained and 79 people reported for summonses. Police stressed that not everyone attending the protest had committed a crime.

How the arrests came about

The UK banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation on 5 July 2025 under the Terrorism Act 2000. The ban criminalises membership, solicitation of support and the public display of material that could reasonably be suspected of supporting the organisation.

The legal status of the ban was challenged in court. In February 2026, the High Court ruled the decision unlawful, but in June the Court of Appeal overturned this assessment and confirmed that the ban was lawful. The case has also been referred to the UK Supreme Court.

Those detained in Liverpool will now face a trial in the order set out by the police. No date has been announced for the court proceedings at this time.

Sources: The Guardian