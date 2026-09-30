Factories in Europe that produce weapons for Ukraine may be viewed by Russia as potential military targets. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow.

Her statement came in response to a question about Poland's proposal to accept a plant for the production of Patriot interceptor missiles intended for Ukraine on its territory. Polish representatives have already expressed their readiness to organize such production in the country if the relevant project is implemented.

Zakharova said that European arms factories working for Ukraine should not rely on security just because they are located outside Ukrainian territory. According to her, European countries are already participating “directly” in the conflict through its military support, and the expansion of production and the creation of joint ventures, according to Moscow, further complicate the prospects for ending the war.

Russia has not announced a specific plan to attack a specific European arms factory. Zakharova's statement is a warning from the Russian government that such facilities can be considered military targets.

Against this background, European countries and NATO continue to support Ukraine with weapons and air defense assets, including Patriot systems and missiles.