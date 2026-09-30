The political crisis in Romania continues: Parliament rejected a new cabinet

The Romanian Parliament rejected the government proposed by MEP Siegfried Mureşan, thus continuing the political crisis in the country. At the joint session on Wednesday, the cabinet received 182 votes “for“ and 15 “against“ with at least 233 votes needed. Out of a total of 464 deputies and senators, 321 were present, and the valid votes were 197, reports News.bg.

Mureşan's candidacy was supported by the National Liberal Party, the Union for the Salvation of Romania and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania. The deputies from the “Alliance for the Unification of Romanians“ did not participate in the vote, and the representatives of the Social Democratic Party were present in the hall but did not vote.

After the vote, Mureşan said that the parties that caused the political crisis are now prolonging it. He was the third candidate for prime minister nominated by President Nikusor Dan after the dismissal of the Ilie Bolognese government in May. Before him, the candidacies of MEPs Eugene Tomac and Adrian Veșta also failed to form a regular government.

The rejection of two government proposals within 60 days allows the president, subject to the fulfillment of other constitutional conditions, to dissolve parliament and lead to early elections. However, Dan himself has repeatedly stated that he does not consider the early vote to be a solution to the crisis and warned that it could prolong political instability.

After the failure of the cabinet, the president announced that on Monday he would convene new consultations with the parliamentary parties and nominate the next candidate for prime minister. Dan called on the political forces to propose a solution this time that could gather the necessary parliamentary majority.