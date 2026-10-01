Injured Flydubai pilot hospitalized in Tabuk

The injured Indian pilot of the “Flydubai“ flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv has been hospitalized in the Saudi city of Tabuk. The plane was diverted and made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after an incident in the cockpit.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh said that the pilot, Smith Machar, is receiving the necessary medical attention. The diplomatic mission and the Indian consulate in Jeddah are monitoring his health. „He has been admitted to a hospital in the city of Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia and is receiving the necessary medical care“, the embassy said in a statement.

Trump: Motive remains unclear

US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about what happened on board. According to the US president, the co-pilot may have been a terrorist or a mentally unstable person who attacked the captain with a knife.

„It appears that the co-pilot may have been a terrorist or a madman and that he stabbed the pilot with a knife“, Donald Trump said.

Trump added that the motive for the co-pilot's actions is still unclear. The Israeli government has described the incident as an attempted attack.

„Flydubai“ suspends flights to Israel

The airline has temporarily suspended its flights to and from Israel while it investigates the incident. The measure affects air traffic between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful expressed "great relief" that the hijacking of the flight had been prevented. He described the incident as a serious attack on civil aviation.

The investigation must establish the reasons for the attack in the cabin and the motive of the co-pilot. Until it is completed, „Flydubai“ to Israel remain temporarily suspended.

Sources: BTA