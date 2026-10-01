Russian attacks damage infrastructure in Kiev and Odessa

Russian attacks have damaged infrastructure in Kiev and Odessa, with fires breaking out in a cafe and a warehouse in the Ukrainian capital. The damage was reported by the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, and the Kiev military administration, while the damage in Odessa was reported by the head of the city's military administration, Sergei Lysak.

On the evening of September 30, Russian troops hit warehouses in the Obolonsky district of Kiev. “There was a hit on warehouses in the Obolonsky district. Emergency services are on their way to the scene,” Klitschko said.

Later, a fire broke out in a cafe located on the first floor of a residential building in the Solomyansky district. A warehouse building was also on fire in Obolon, and debris fell on open ground elsewhere in the area.

Drone crashes near playground

The attack followed another incident in Obolon. On the day of September 30, a Russian strike drone crashed near a playground but did not explode.

The published data did not indicate the number of damaged buildings in Kiev, the extent of the material damage, or whether there were any casualties in the fires. A final assessment of the damage was not reported.

Damaged infrastructure in Odessa

In a separate attack, Russian forces struck Odessa. The head of the Odessa City Military Administration, Sergei Lisak, said: “The enemy is attacking Odessa. The infrastructure was damaged“.

According to him, at the time of the announcement, there was no information about casualties. The type of infrastructure facility and the extent of the damage were not specified.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda