Moscow awaits explanations from Pashinyan on relations with Russia

Moscow expects clarification from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his words that relations between Yerevan and Moscow would not be as before. Maria Zakharova, an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the Russian side will comment on the topic after additional explanations from the Armenian prime minister.

„We need to understand what Nikol Pashinyan meant when he said that Yerevan's relations with Moscow would not be as before. Or maybe he meant that they would only be better. Let's wait for his clarifications on this issue, and then we will comment“, Zakharova said during a briefing.

What Pashinyan said

On September 21, Pashinyan said that relations between Russia and Armenia “will inevitably change“. According to him, the change is not related to a specific person or political force.

“Whoever he is“, relations between the two countries “will not be the same as before“, the Armenian prime minister said.

His statement was not accompanied by specifically stated measures or decisions that would change bilateral relations. The Russian Foreign Ministry is currently awaiting further clarification from Pashinyan before providing a more detailed assessment of what was said.

Sources: Gazeta.Ru, RIA Novosti