Russian drone hits Kiev school while students were sheltering

A Russian drone hit a school building in the Solomiansky district of Kiev on Thursday morning, causing a fire. Students and school staff were sheltering during the attack, and there were no reports of any children being injured. Ukrainian authorities said the building was damaged in the area of the third floor, and the fire was later extinguished, BTA reports.

Security camera footage shows the moment of the impact, when a bright flame is visible. Rescue teams searched the damaged building and the area around it. A warehouse in the same district was also damaged.

Another drone hit the area of the South Bridge over the Dnieper. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the structure was not seriously damaged, but metro traffic on the bridge was temporarily suspended. A train was hit by the shock wave and dust entered through the ventilation, without any injuries among the passengers and crew.

The attacks are part of another Russian air attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian authorities report that the means used include jet drones, which they say are more difficult to intercept.

On September 30, Russia launched a large-scale air strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, in which, according to Ukrainian authorities, hundreds of drones and missiles were used. The attacks led to damage to energy facilities and power outages in Kyiv and other areas.

Separately, the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv reported that its facility was hit by a drone on the evening of September 30. According to the Ukrainian nuclear regulator, the research reactor was not damaged, no changes in the radiation background were recorded, and no injuries were reported.

Earlier this week, a Russian drone struck the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kiev, killing one person and injuring several others.