Kiev woke up under a thick fog of smoke and soot after Russian strikes

Kiev woke up on Wednesday, September 30, under a thick white fog that sharply worsened the air quality. Ukrainian authorities explained the phenomenon with the accumulation of smoke and soot after the latest Russian strikes, combined with almost complete calm and an anticyclone, News.bg reports.

The State Emergency Service reported that the residual smoke and soot from the attacks had lingered in the atmosphere and were pressed back to the ground due to weather conditions. According to the service, the lack of wind further limited the dispersion of the pollution.

In recent weeks, Kiev and the surrounding areas have been the subject of repeated attacks with missiles and drones. Ukrainian media reported that at least two people were killed in the strikes in Kiev on Wednesday, four were injured, and another child died in the Kiev region.

According to The Washington Post, thick clouds of smoke have appeared after previous attacks, including after a strike on a warehouse near the Central Railway Station and a fire at the National Academy of Sciences building caused by a drone.

Authorities advised residents in the affected areas to stay indoors, close windows and, if they have them, use air purifiers. Drivers were advised to turn on their fog lights and keep a greater distance.

Some air monitoring stations reported a sharp increase in pollution levels. On Kudryavska Street near Lukyanovka, a reading of 201 was measured, which falls into the category of “dangerous to health”. Other stations, however, reported lower concentrations of fine dust particles.

The exact composition and distribution of the pollution remain unclear. Ukrainian meteorologists have not been conducting full vertical observations of the atmosphere with weather probes since 2022 because of the war. “We don’t have a complete picture of what is happening in the vertical column of the atmosphere,” said Oksana Sklyar of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

By late morning, the fog began to dissipate, but the attacks continued. Shortly before 11:00 a.m., gunfire was heard over Kiev, followed by a loud explosion and another column of smoke.