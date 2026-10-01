UN urges Tennessee not to make new attempt to execute Krista Pike

The UN human rights office has urged authorities in the US state of Tennessee to abandon new attempts to execute Krista Pike after the first execution of her death sentence by lethal injection failed, BTA reports.

„The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls on the state authorities to abandon any attempt to execute Christa Pike“, the office said in a post on the social network X.

According to the UN, the case raises a number of questions about the use of the death penalty and is among the reasons why the organization is calling for its abolition.

Pike was due to be executed on September 30 for the murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer in 1995. However, during the procedure, she remained alive after being administered two doses of lethal drugs and was subsequently taken for medical attention.

Following the failure, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a temporary moratorium on executions in the state for the rest of the year and ordered an independent investigation into what happened.

Pike is the only woman in Tennessee's death row. Her execution was originally scheduled to be the first of a woman in the state in more than 200 years.