German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful said that Montenegro has a real opportunity to accelerate its path to membership in the European Union if it continues to implement reforms at the current pace, BTA reports.

During a meeting in Budva with his Montenegrin counterpart Ervin Ibrahimovic and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Koss, Vaddeful said that Podgorica's EU aspirations were “heard in Brussels and all European capitals“.

“Those who are willing and ready to join the EU and who meet the criteria can succeed in the coming years“, the German minister said.

Montenegro is the most advanced country among the Western Balkan candidates. Its membership negotiations began in 2012, and according to the latest assessments of the European Commission, the country could conclude the negotiation process by the end of 2026 if it maintains the pace of reforms.

Vaddeful called for further acceleration of the negotiations and defined the EU enlargement in the Western Balkans as important for the security and future of the Union. According to him, closer integration of the region would increase the EU's geopolitical influence in the long term, against the background of attempts by Russia and China to strengthen their presence there.

The countries of the Western Balkans have made varying progress on the path to the EU. Albania and North Macedonia started negotiations in 2022, Serbia has been negotiating since 2014, and Bosnia and Herzegovina has candidate status but has not yet started negotiations. Kosovo remains a potential candidate.

Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović said that the countries of the region are already contributing to European security by coordinating their foreign and security policies with the EU and participating in European and Euro-Atlantic initiatives.

The statements were made within the framework of the meeting of foreign ministers of the countries of the “Berlin Process“, which is taking place in Budva with the participation of the countries of the Western Balkans, representatives of the EU and European institutions.