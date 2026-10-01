The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the XXIII meeting of the International Discussion Club “Valdai“ is among his annual speeches that attract international attention. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by TASS, reports Focus.

According to him, Putin will traditionally make his main speech during the plenary session, and then he will also participate in a panel discussion. It will be moderated by Fyodor Lukyanov, director of scientific activities of the Fund for the Development and Support of the “Valdai“ Club.

“There will be many important statements. "Everyone will be looking forward to this event," Peskov said.

The XXIII annual meeting of the club is being held from September 28 to October 1 in the Moscow region under the motto "Responsibility for the future: limits of the possible or opportunities without limits?". Representatives of 40 countries are participating in the forum.

Putin has been participating in the "Valdai" meetings since the club was founded in 2004. The first meeting was held in Veliky Novgorod, and later the forum was organized in Sochi. Since 2026, the annual meeting has been moved to the Moscow region.