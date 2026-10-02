Seven people killed in explosions near Moscow

Seven people have been killed in a series of explosions at the Krasnozavodsk chemical plant in the city of Krasnozavodsk, Moscow Region. This is reported by the Russian channel SHOT. The explosions occurred in workshop number 4, which was completely destroyed.

Witnesses heard at least three powerful explosions, after which a fire broke out in the area and thick smoke rose above the plant. Rescue teams were sent to the scene, but their actions were hampered by the danger of new explosions.

The data on the victims and missing workers still differ. SHOT reports seven deaths. Official confirmation of this number was not published in the first hours after the incident.

The head of the Sergiev Posad city district, Alexei Luzhetsky, said that 44 people were in the building. According to him, 40 employees were evacuated and examined by medics, and the whereabouts of five more people were being established.

“According to preliminary information, the incident is not related to an attack by drones. The reasons will be established by specialists. The situation is under control“, said Alexei Luzhetsky.

TASS, citing the operational services, reported four people whose fate was not clarified. Medical teams were sent to the area, and firefighters began extinguishing the fire after the partial or complete collapse of structures in the production building.

The plant is part of the Rostec structure

The Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant is part of the state corporation “Rostec“. The enterprise produces special chemical products, pyrotechnic products and ammunition components, according to public data cited by “The Moscow Times“.

The plant has also been linked to the production of products for the Russian military-industrial complex. In July 2025, Ukraine reported that the enterprise had been attacked with drones. However, local authorities said that there was no evidence that the current incident was caused by a drone attack.

The exact cause of the explosions, the final death toll, and the fate of all workers who were in the destroyed workshop are being determined.

Sources: Focus, Meduza, Moscow Times