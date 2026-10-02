Ukraine War: Europe Seeks End, Germany Prepares Military Logistics

The protracted war in Ukraine is increasing fatigue among European citizens and increasing support for seeking a negotiated settlement to the conflict, the Wall Street Journal reports. This does not mean a uniform retreat from aid to Kiev. Public attitudes remain different depending on the country and the issue on which they are surveyed.

Data cited by “Euronews“ show that 47% of respondents in France support the continuation of arms supplies to Ukraine, while 39% are against. In Spain, about 75% support the continuation of military aid. At the same time, 52% of respondents believe that the West should increase military and financial support if Russia continues to thwart attempts at negotiations.

Damage is $195 billion, reconstruction - nearly $588 billion

In parallel with the discussion about the future of the war, Ukraine presents a new assessment of the destruction and the necessary funding. The joint report by the Ukrainian government, the World Bank, the European Commission and the UN estimates direct material damage at $195.1 billion as of December 31, 2025.

However, the total needs for recovery and reconstruction over the next decade reach nearly $588 billion. Thus, the amount, often rounded to $600 billion, does not only represent the value of destroyed buildings and facilities. It also includes the costs of rebuilding infrastructure, the economy and basic public services.

The hardest hit sector is the housing sector, which accounts for 31% of the reconstruction needs. This is followed by transport with 20.6%, energy with 12% and trade and industry with 9%. More than 3 million households have been damaged or destroyed - around 14% of the country's housing stock.

Hamburg prepares for greater military logistics

“Russia's war has brought destruction not seen in generations“, said EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Koss when presenting the assessment.

Against this backdrop, Germany is increasing its focus on infrastructure that can be used for military supplies. “Bild“ reports that the port of Hamburg is preparing for a greater role in transporting equipment and materials to NATO's eastern flank.

The preparations are being hampered by outdated facilities. According to German media, damage to the quay infrastructure at the Blom und Voss shipyard is estimated at around 300 million euros. The facilities are also important for the construction and maintenance of German warships.

The issue of using German ports for military mobility is already part of NATO's exercises and plans. Hamburg is seen as a logistics center through which large quantities of equipment and troops can pass if necessary. This shows that even with growing pressure for a political settlement of the conflict, European countries continue to prepare for a prolonged military and logistical engagement.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Bild, Euronews