EC opens procedure against Spain over electricity grid

The European Commission has opened a penalty procedure against Spain for the lack of an updated plan for preparedness for risks in the electricity sector. Brussels has sent a letter of formal notice to the Spanish authorities, who have two months to respond.

Spain was supposed to notify the Commission of its new plan by January 5, 2026, but the deadline expired without submitting the document. The plans must be adopted and published every four years under European Union rules.

What the plan should contain

The updated document must describe measures to prevent, prepare for and limit the consequences of electricity crises. Possible risks include extreme weather conditions, fuel shortages and cyberattacks.

“Electricity crises often have cross-border effects“, the European Commission stresses. Plans are therefore based on national and regional scenarios and must provide for coordination between countries, including directing electricity to the most affected areas.

The procedure starts after the deadline

The requirement for Spain has gained additional weight after a major power outage in spring 2026, when around 99% of the country was left without electricity. The Spanish government, led by Pedro Sánchez, has not sent the new regulations within the deadline.

If Madrid's response is not assessed as satisfactory, the European Commission may move to the next stage and send a reasoned opinion. The procedure is not only aimed at Spain: letters of notification for missing plans have also been sent to France, and an additional letter has been sent to Belgium.

Sources: BNR News