80-year-old farmer dies in floods on Crete

An 80-year-old livestock farmer from the village of Karines, south of Rethymno, has been found dead after widespread flooding hit the island of Crete. The man had gone out to look for his flock when he was swept away by powerful currents.

Heavy rains in southern Greece have caused flooding and serious damage in various parts of the island. In the area of Livadia, a mountain village about 40 kilometers southwest of Heraklion, a bridge partially collapsed. Two people who were crossing by car were injured and taken to hospital.

Schools closed and state of emergency

Due to dangerous conditions, schools and kindergartens in parts of the regions of Chania and Rethymno have been closed. The measure also covers the mountainous region of Mylopotamos, where a state of emergency has been declared for the entire municipality.

The floods have affected roads and infrastructure, and in places the water has caused further destruction. Landslides have also been reported in some areas, and rescue teams have been sent to provide assistance and limit the effects of the torrential rains.

Further heavy rains expected

The National Meteorological Service of Greece predicts continued unstable weather in southern Greece, especially in Crete, until Sunday. Further heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected, while strong winds are possible in the Aegean Sea.

Sources: Focus, Kathimerini, ERT