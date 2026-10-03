The Conservative Party in Britain has promised to build 50,000 new prison places in England and Wales if it returns to power. The aim is to end the early release of prisoners due to a shortage of capacity, Sky News reported.

The plan is estimated at £2 billion. According to the Conservatives, £1 billion can be provided by reducing the international aid budget, another £1 billion - through cuts at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and £500 million - through by limiting government communications spending.

Baidenkow admits Tory underperformance

Conservative Party leader Camille Badenkow admitted that only about 500 new prison places had been created in the 14 years of Tory rule. Due to the shortage of capacity, a scheme for the early release of some prisoners was introduced in 2023.

Baidenkow said the party already had a plan to solve the problem, and accused the Labour government of lacking a vision for overcrowded prisons. The Conservatives have promised to build the 50,000 places within seven years.

Labour has rejected the proposal

Labour leader Bridget Philipson has branded the plan as unconvincing and said the Tories are "taking the public for fools".

"These proposals simply do not come from a party that has left our criminal justice system on the brink of collapse", Philipson said.

According to figures from the UK Ministry of Justice, more than 70,000 prisoners have been released since 2024 under a Labour government scheme. Under the last Conservative government, more than 10,000 prisoners were released up to 70 days before the end of their sentences.

The dispute between the two parties comes amid ongoing pressure on the prison system in England and Wales. The Labour government has also used early release for some prisoners, while the Conservatives have promised to end this practice once new capacity is built.

Sources: Focus, Sky News