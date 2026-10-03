North Korea: UN report distorts reality

North Korea has condemned a UN report on human rights in the country, saying it "distorts reality". The reaction came from Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry after the document was presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the UN General Assembly.

North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency said the report presented a distorted picture of the situation in the country. The agency did not specify in the published information specific parts of the document that Pyongyang disputes.

North Korea denies violating human rights. Pyongyang accuses the UN and a number of countries of trying to use the issue as a political weapon against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The reaction of the North Korean authorities was reported by Reuters and published by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency. The available information does not indicate additional measures that North Korea intends to take, nor does it present a specific position of the UN in response to Pyongyang's accusations.

Sources: BTA, Reuters