Axios: US will not join operation against Houthis

Saudi Arabia and forces of the internationally recognized government of Yemen are preparing a large-scale counteroffensive against the Houthis in the coming days, but the US will not directly join the operation for now. The plan is aimed at pushing the Iran-backed Houthis out of areas along the Red Sea coast that give them control and influence over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Axios reported, citing US officials.

According to the information, Washington has rejected a Saudi request to participate with air strikes for the second time in recent weeks. A US official, quoted by Axios, said: “The US will not take kinetic action for now.“ However, the position could change if the Saudi operation encounters serious difficulties.

Riyadh is discussing two options for an offensive

The Saudi plans have been in the works for weeks and were approved by the country's leadership a few days ago. The operation would involve ground forces loyal to the Yemeni government and Saudi air cover.

Riyadh is discussing a limited offensive around Bab el-Mandeb or a broader operation on several fronts. The second option could include operations in the provinces of Al Bayda, Marib, Taiz and Al Jawf, Reuters reported, citing Gulf state officials, Yemeni officials and Western diplomats.

On October 1, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman briefed U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett on the planned operation and again requested U.S. airstrikes against Houthi positions.

Washington helps with intelligence, but avoids direct combat

The United States continues to provide Saudi Arabia with intelligence and targeting data. According to Axios, the US military has provided the Saudis with more than 200 Houthi targets in the past two weeks.

The Houthis have taken control of key areas along the southern Red Sea coast and have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. Saudi forces have responded with airstrikes on the group's targets.

The US Middle East Command has serious reservations about launching a new campaign in Yemen, as Washington is also engaged in the war with Iran. According to US officials, the White House is trying to support Saudi Arabia without drawing US forces into another direct conflict.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is one of the key sea routes for international shipping. The expansion of fighting around the strait could increase pressure on merchant ships and complicate Saudi oil exports via the southern route.

Sources: Axios, Reuters