UAE calls Flydubai plane attack a terrorist attack

The United Arab Emirates' Attorney General's Office has called the incident on board Flydubai flight FZ1073 a terrorist attack. The investigation has found that the co-pilot planned the attack and began carrying out a terrorist operation, the Associated Press reported.

According to prosecutors, he attacked the captain in the cockpit with an emergency axe and tried to take control of the plane. “The co-pilot began a terrorist operation during the flight by attacking the pilot in the cockpit and attempting to gain control of the aircraft,“ said UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi.

The flight took off from Dubai for Tel Aviv on September 30. After the attack, the plane began a sharp descent, and the captain managed to open the cabin door. Passengers and crew members intervened and neutralized the attacker.

Two pilots, who were traveling as passengers, took control of the plane. The plane was diverted to Saudi Arabia and made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport. There were 182 people on board. Captain Smith Macchar was injured and the co-pilot was detained.

Suspect is Omani

The co-pilot has been identified as Omani citizen Hammam al-Hamami, the Associated Press reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. He was reportedly grounded in Oman over concerns he may have held extremist views.

The information has not been publicly confirmed by Omani authorities or Flydubai. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the suspect acted alone or had links to an extremist organization.

Evidence analysis continues

Al Shamsi ordered technical examinations and analysis of physical and digital evidence to continue. The prosecution is expected to establish the full circumstances, motive and possible links surrounding the attack.

Initially, UAE authorities said they were investigating whether the incident was linked to terrorist activity, pre-planning or instructions from a third party. Following the new findings, the prosecution has now classified it as a terrorist attack, but said final findings would be announced after all procedures are completed.

Sources: Reuters, Emirates News Agency