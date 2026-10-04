EU and Canada are preparing a large-scale partnership to support Ukraine

The European Union and Canada plan to announce a new large-scale partnership at a summit in Montreal in October. Among its main elements will be joint support for Ukraine, limiting geopolitical risks and deepening economic ties.

The information was published by “Politico“, which refers to a draft joint statement sent to the ambassadors of the EU countries in preparation for the meeting. According to “European Truth“ the document envisages cooperation from digital trade to investments in fighting forest fires.

“The world is changing rapidly, facing unprecedented geopolitical challenges, as well as problems in the fields of trade, energy, technology, climate and resources“, the draft states.

Focus on critical minerals and energy

The EU and Canada plan to accelerate investments in projects for the extraction of critical minerals, strengthen supply chains and increase security of supply. The creation of reserves of key resources to limit the effect of market fluctuations and geopolitical shocks is also discussed.

The draft envisages the two countries to coordinate strategies and standards, as well as to focus their efforts on low-carbon energy sources. The list includes liquefied natural gas, hydropower, solar and wind power, as well as nuclear power.

50 forest fire-fighting aircraft

Ottawa and Brussels also plan to announce a joint purchase of 50 De Havilland aircraft. They should be ready for use in Canada and Europe by 2030, with their main purpose being to fight forest fires.

Among the topics discussed is Canada's future participation in closer relations with the EU. On September 16, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was working with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the possibility of Canada becoming the first associate member of the European Union.

Canada is also in technical talks to join the Ukraine Support Loan program, through which the EU provides up to 90 billion euros for Ukraine in 2026 and 2027. The European Commission confirmed that negotiations are ongoing and have not yet been concluded.

The program is divided between budget support and support for Ukraine's defense capabilities. The first payment of 3.2 billion euros was made in June, and the participation of non-EU countries is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, including significant financial, military or defense support for Kiev and the existence of a security partnership with the EU.

Sources: Politico