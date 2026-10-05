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Marco Rubio: US still confident in the security of all its bases

Marco Rubio: US still confident in the security of all its bases

Washington does not directly link the arrests near the British Fairford base to the decision to withdraw the B-1 bombers

Oct 5, 2026 16:24 61

Marco Rubio: US still confident in the security of all its bases - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington continues to have confidence in the security of all US bases. His comment comes after five men were arrested near the British air force base “Fairford“ on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Asked about the US decision to withdraw its B-1 bombers from the British base, Rubio pointed out that the Department of Defense is constantly redirecting resources to where they are needed.

The Secretary of State also stressed that he would not directly link last week's incident to the decision to withdraw the bombers.

Rubio added that British authorities have provided the US with full cooperation in the case.