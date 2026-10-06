Satellite images show collapse of Chongarsky bridge in Crimea

One of the sections of the Chongarsky road bridge, which connects Crimea with the Kherson region, has collapsed, satellite images show. The structure is part of the Dzhankoy-Melitopol route and is among the main land links to the peninsula.

At least three large holes in the roadway are visible in footage from September 26. Four days later, images show that one of the bridge sections has completely collapsed. The monitoring group “Crimean Wind“ reports that traffic has been diverted through a dam built nearby.

“One of the spans has completely collapsed“, say analysts from Dnipro Osint Garbuz, quoted by “Focus“. According to them, the damage is the result of Ukrainian attacks, but at the moment there is no independent official confirmation that the entire Chongarsky Bridge has been completely destroyed. The collapse of one of its sections has been confirmed.

The bridge was damaged back in June

The facility was attacked on June 7 and 9, 2026. After the first strike, traffic was restored in reverse mode, and after the second attack, the bridge was closed again. Drivers were advised to use routes via Armyansk and Perekop.

Satellite images released after the June strikes showed damage to the central section of the bridge and a nearby pontoon crossing. Ukrainian and international media reported at the time that the changes had made it difficult to access Crimea from that direction.

Analysts said the destruction of the section could hamper the supply of Russian forces in Crimea and southern Ukraine, as the bridge is part of a transport route for heavy goods vehicles. At the same time, Russian forces have repaired a section of the railway bridge near Chongar that was previously damaged.

The incident is part of a series of damage to bridge structures in the area. In June, damage was also reported on bridges along the North Crimean Canal, in the Perekop-Armyansk direction and near the village of Stavki.

Sources: focus-news.net, most.ks.ua, pravda.com.ua