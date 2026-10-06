US Navy helicopter disappears over Red Sea

A US Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter has reported a distress call over the Red Sea and disappeared from public tracking systems. The incident occurred off the west coast of Saudi Arabia, near Yanbu.

According to data cited by BNO News, the aircraft was at an altitude of about 475 feet, or approximately 144 meters, when it reported the distress call. Subsequently, the systems reported zero altitude and stopped tracking the flight.

This has led to speculation that the helicopter may have crashed into the Red Sea. However, there is currently no official confirmation from the US Navy that a disaster has occurred. No information has been released on the number or condition of those on board.

The cause of the emergency alert is unknown. The US military has not said whether a rescue operation has been launched or whether any traces of the plane have been found. The case remains unconfirmed until information is released by an official US source.

Sources: all-news.net, wisevoter.com