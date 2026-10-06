Velislava Petrova discussed security and investments in The Hague OVERVIEW

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova discussed in The Hague with her Dutch counterpart Tom Berendsen the possibilities for expanding bilateral cooperation in the economy, energy, transport, security and defense. The talks also touched on the war in Ukraine, security in the Black Sea region, European defense readiness, the protection of external borders and the enlargement of the European Union.

„Bulgaria and the Netherlands are long-standing partners in the European Union and allies in NATO. We have a common interest in this partnership leading to concrete results – more investments, better connectivity and stronger European security“, said Petrova.

Among the areas discussed was cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence between scientific organizations and businesses in the two countries. Petrova emphasized the strategic connectivity between Europe, the Black Sea region, the Middle East and Asia, as well as the upcoming Regional Connectivity Summit in 2027, which Bulgaria will host.

Visits to “Clingendael“ and the Court of Arbitration

During his visit to The Hague, the Minister visited the Netherlands Institute for International Affairs “Clingendael“. Diplomatic training and bilateral institutional cooperation were discussed with the management and experts of the institute. The Bulgarian Diplomatic Institute and “Clingendael“ maintain a partnership that includes programs on negotiations, European policies, energy diplomacy and countering foreign manipulation of information and interference.

Petrova also met with the Secretary General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, Dr. Marcin Čepelak. On behalf of Bulgaria, she presented the institution with an oak lectern made by the National High School of Applied Arts “Trevna School“ in Tryavna. The donation was made at a ceremony at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Internships for Bulgarian students

During her visit, Petrova announced an upcoming initiative for internships for Bulgarian students studying abroad. The opportunities will be at Bulgaria's diplomatic missions in The Hague, London, Paris, Berlin and Vienna.

“We want young Bulgarian talents to show how their knowledge and skills can be useful for Bulgaria, regardless of where they are“, the minister emphasized. According to her, the short internships that some of the students are currently conducting do not allow them to get acquainted in sufficient depth with the different areas of the diplomatic service's work.

The conditions and procedure for applying will be published after the final specification of the parameters of the initiative.

Sources: bta.bg