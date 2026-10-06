US President Donald Trump has suggested that Los Angeles or San Diego could be destroyed in a war with Iran. He made the remarks at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on October 5.

“Let them destroy Los Angeles or San Diego. It's a very small price to pay“, Trump said, while talking about the rise in fuel and commodity prices due to the conflict. The audience reacted with applause and cheers.

Trump did not specify whether he was describing a hypothetical scenario in which an Iranian attack would hit American cities, or presenting such an option as an acceptable price to achieve US goals. Mediaite notes that the meaning of his words remains unclear.

The President expects the war to end soon

In his speech, Trump said that the conflict with Iran would end “very soon“, but allowed it to continue after the congressional elections, or end earlier. Moscow 24 reported his words as an assumption that the two Californian cities could be destroyed during the war.

The American president described the rise in fuel prices as a temporary phenomenon and linked it to the need for the United States to continue military operations. According to him, the conflict will end “one way or another”, without giving further details about the next steps.

The statement was made at a rally in support of Republican Senator Pete Ricketts. It comes against the backdrop of Trump's continued public statements that the war with Iran is nearing an end, but without a specific deadline for the cessation of hostilities.

Sources: mediaite.com, m24.ru