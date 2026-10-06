Five injured in residential building hit in Zaporozhye

Five people were injured in a residential building hit in Zaporozhye on the evening of October 5. This was reported by the acting regional governor of Zaporozhye region, Mikhail Semikin, quoted by “Ukrainian Truth“.

Initially, it was known about two victims. “A 63-year-old man is in serious condition and was taken to hospital. A 37-year-old woman received thermal burns, but her condition is not serious. She was provided with assistance on the spot“, said Semikin.

Later, the regional governor announced that the number of victims had reached five. No further details were given about the condition of the other three.

Three people evacuated from ninth floor

Rescuers evacuated three people from the ninth floor of the building. According to Semikin, they are unharmed.

The Ukrainian authorities' statement attributed the strike to Russian troops. The publication did not provide data on the damage to the building or the type of weapon used.

Sources: pravda.com.ua