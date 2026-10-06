Yemen says Houthis have been pushed out of Bab el-Mandeb

Yemen's Saudi-backed government forces have pushed the Houthis out of much of the area along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that the group seized in September. The offensive began on October 5 and by the end of the day, the internationally recognized government forces had reached the outskirts of the port city of Moha, Reuters reported, citing Yemeni government and military sources.

Yemen's Defense Ministry said Moha had come under government control. Four government sources told Reuters the Houthis had retreated to mountainous areas after a Saudi-backed air offensive. Reuters could not independently confirm the extent of the claimed territorial gains.

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have dismissed the government's claims as "baseless," Reuters reported. So the information about full control of Moha and the surrounding areas remains the subject of different claims between the two sides.

Positions taken near strategic strait

Government forces have also taken control of key positions in the Dubab area, including a runway at the mouth of the strait. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is a vital sea route between the Mediterranean Sea, the Indian Ocean and energy markets.

Retaking the coastal area would limit the Houthis' ability to disrupt shipping through the strait. However, Reuters said the group could still attack vessels with drones from positions further along the coast or inland.

Houthis advance near Taiz

On another front, the Houthis have made progress near the city of Taiz, capturing sections of a mountain road. According to five military sources told Reuters, this has led to a siege of government forces in the area. A Yemeni government source denied that the road was completely cut off, indicating a discrepancy in reports about the situation there.

The escalation has also led to actions by Saudi Arabia's allies. At an emergency meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan agreed to quickly deploy military forces and assets to Saudi Arabia as part of a pact to defend Mecca.

The government offensive is an attempt to recapture territory seized by the Houthis in early September, when the group seized control of Moha and strengthened its position near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Fighting continues on several fronts, with tensions further weighing on shipping security and energy markets.

Sources: cyprus-mail.com