Drone attacks hit Kiev and Zaporizhia

Debris from a drone fell on the roof of a school in the Obolonsky district of Kiev and caused a fire. The incident occurred after an air alert was declared due to a threat from Russian drones, the Kiev City Military Administration reported.

The alert in the Ukrainian capital was declared at 5:24 a.m., after which explosions were heard. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene. At the time of publication, there were no reports of injuries in the school fire.

Two injured in strike on bridge in Zaporizhia

Almost at the same time, Russian forces attacked one of the bridges over the Dnieper in Zaporizhia. Traffic on the facility was temporarily suspended due to the consequences of the strike.

„The enemy attacked one of the bridges over the Dnieper in Zaporizhia. Due to the consequences of the attack, traffic on the bridge has been temporarily suspended“, said the acting head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Mikhail Semikin.

It was later confirmed that two men, aged 43 and 54, were injured in the attack. They were taken to hospital, and their condition was assessed as mild. Residents of the city are urged to comply with traffic restrictions and monitor official announcements about changes in traffic.

The two incidents occurred against the backdrop of ongoing Russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities. Data on damage and possible additional casualties are subject to clarification by the Ukrainian authorities.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.ua