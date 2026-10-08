Ukraine is unlikely to become a member of the European Union by the end of the decade, and according to an unnamed European diplomat, it is not certain that this will happen at all. The statement was quoted by the publication Rapporteur, formerly known as Euractiv.

“No one who seriously assesses the situation believes that Ukraine will become a member of the EU by the end of the decade, if ever. We must stop giving Kiev false hopes“, the diplomat said. According to him, more effective support for Ukraine would be its admission to NATO and the provision of military aid.

Another diplomat told the Rapporteur that separating the negotiation processes of Ukraine and Moldova is a matter of time, not of principle. The two countries applied for membership in 2022 and so far their applications have been considered in parallel.

Kyiv rejects “half-membership“

Ukraine has rejected any intermediate model that does not lead to full membership. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mykola Tykhy said the country would not accept restrictions presented as an alternative to membership.

“There are no substitutes for full membership. Ukraine will not accept any half-membership in the European Union,“ said Mykola Tykhy.

He stressed that it is important for Kiev that the European integration process continues together with Moldova. The two countries launched the first of six thematic clusters in June 2026. It covers issues such as the rule of law, fundamental rights, the fight against corruption and judicial reform.

What the European Commission has proposed

On 6 October, the European Commission presented a framework for the gradual inclusion of candidates in parts of the single market and for closer cooperation in strategic areas before full accession. The proposals foresee that financial support will be linked to progress on reforms and the improvement of national financial control.

The European Commission has indicated that the enlargement process remains based on the fulfilment of specific conditions. Separate roadmaps are expected for Ukraine and Moldova as part of the 2026 enlargement package, if both countries maintain the pace of reforms.

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky said that Kiev is ready to accept transitional periods, but not permanent restrictions on access to the European market. According to him, permanent restrictions would contradict the logic of full membership.

There is currently no official decision by the European Union setting a deadline for Ukraine's accession. The continuation of negotiations depends on reforms in the country and the consent of member states.

Sources: rbc.ru, euronews.com