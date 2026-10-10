The Russian military is holding the occupied lines near Slavyansk and Kramatorsk despite the attempt of the Ukrainian forces to advance in the area. This was stated by the military expert Andrey Marochko in an interview with TASS, quoted by Gazeta.Ru.

According to him, the main fighting in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration is taking place northeast of Slavyansk, in the Krasny Liman area. Marochko claims that the Ukrainian units are trying to stabilize the situation and eliminate previously emerged threats, but the Russian forces continue to hold key positions.

On October 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian forces have increased the pressure around Dobropole and are developing actions in the western and eastern parts of the city. The department claims that units of the 425th Assault Regiment and the 4th and 15th brigades of the Ukrainian National Guard are blocked in the area. This data has also not been independently confirmed.

A day earlier, Marochko told TASS that calls for the evacuation of residents of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Dobropole and Druzhkovka are justified. “The calls of the DPR authorities for the evacuation of civilians from Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and other frontline settlements are fully justified”, he said. TASS indicated that the DPR defense headquarters has promised assistance in the accommodation of evacuated residents.

Slavyansk and Kramatorsk remain among the key settlements in the northern part of the Donetsk region. No new data on changes in control of the cities or confirmed Russian advances within their borders have been presented.

Sources: gazeta.ru, tass.ru