Pope: Oleshki ceasefire could pave way for peace across Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV expressed hope that the ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshki will encourage broader efforts to end the war between Moscow and Kiev. The agreement between Russia and Ukraine was announced on October 23 and aims to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians.

Oleski, located in the Kherson region, is facing acute shortages of food and medicine. The six-day truce was brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump, with the additional participation of Pope Leo XIV.

Pope speaks with Putin and Zelensky

„A humanitarian operation was carried out to help the civilian population in the town of Oleshki. "I hope that the cooperation between the countries, which made this necessary humanitarian gesture possible, will strengthen their willingness to dialogue and lead to new concrete peace initiatives," the Pope said during his Sunday prayer.

On October 16, Leo XIV spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and then with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Pope called for a humanitarian ceasefire that would allow food and medical aid to be delivered to the city, as well as the voluntary and safe evacuation of civilians.

During the conversation, Putin said he supported a Vatican initiative to help the population of Oleshki and was ready to cooperate. After the conversation with Zelensky, the pope called on the two sides to coordinate their actions to ensure the access of humanitarian convoys.

Reuters reported that the Ukrainian president announced an upcoming new round of peace talks in early November. A specific date for the meeting was not given.

Vatican denies direct role in negotiations

Amid the papal appeals, the Vatican's foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, said that the Holy See had not played a direct role in negotiating the six-day truce. According to him, Pope Leo had recently spoken with both Putin and Zelensky, but this did not mean that the Vatican was a direct mediator in concluding the agreement.

The various statements outline the humanitarian nature of the arrangement, without indicating the existence of a broader political agreement between Moscow and Kiev. Pope Leo XIV, however, described the cooperation achieved as an opportunity to restore dialogue and to take new concrete steps towards peace.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, straitstimes.com